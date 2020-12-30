John Francis Beaty On December 30, 2020, John Francis Beaty, loving husband and father of six children passed away at age 95. John was born on September 27, 1925 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to Warren and Anne Beaty. After high school he joined the US Air Force and served during World War II. After the war he married his sweetheart Mary Lou Pixley and attended Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Minneapolis receiving his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1948. Shortly after receiving his degree John and Mary Lou moved to Little Falls, MN where he started his chiropractic practice. He ran a very successful practice for over 30 years retiring in 1985. John and Mary Lou raised three sons, Terry, Scott and Brad and three daughters, Dawn, Tracy and Shannon. Mary Lou passed away suddenly on July 15, 1983. John later married Signe Flo on October 16, 1993 and they remained together until his death, most recently residing together at Yorkshire Apartments, a senior living community in Edina, MN. During his professional career, John was very active in the Little Falls community. He was a member of the Exchange Club, serving as its President for many years. He was also a member of the Legion Club, the Pinnacle Hunting Club and served two terms on the Little Falls City Council. He was also very active in the MN Chiropractic Association serving as it’s President for many years. John loved his lake home on Lake Alexander and he relished having his children and grandchildren at the “cabin” where everyone swam, fished, waterskied and simply enjoyed the lake life. He particularly enjoyed sailing and fishing with his children. He loved to laugh and many times he would laugh so hard he would have tears running down his cheeks. For many years he was the family photographer taking thousands of pictures and creating hundreds of slideshows that everyone got to see whether they wanted to or not! As with all lake places there was always work to be done and having his children helping with the various projects was an expectation. He wanted perfection in almost everything he did. A quick look at how he kept his lawn, tools, boats, cars and home would convince anyone of this trait! This perfection also carried over to the golf course where he played many times a week up until a decade ago. He was a great golfer and won many tournaments and was the reigning Little Falls Men’s League champion 9 years in a row. After retirement he and Signe enjoyed time in Minnesota and Texas where they manage to maintain two homes and the cabin. They did a lot a driving back in those days. John was preceded in death by his father, Warren, mother, Anne, first wife Mary Lou, and oldest son Terry. He is survived by his loving wife, Signe, his five children, Dawn (Gary), Scott (Karen), Tracy (Chris), Shannon (Chuck) and Brad (Donna), and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. John will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley, MN. Because of the time of year and the Covid 19 pandemic a memorial service will be held this coming summer with details to follow in this paper.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.