John Edward LeDoux was born on January 2, 1954 in Little Falls, MN, and passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 66 in Omaha, NE following a long battle with cancer. He graduated from Little Falls High School and attended the St. Cloud Technical College where he studied to be an electrician. He worked in Camp Ripley, for local farmers, the Minnesota State Lottery, in Duluth at the Air Force Base, and for the past 20 years as database administrator for the Visiting Nurse Association in Omaha, NE. John married Conor O’Donnell on September 3, 2011. He enjoyed traveling, spending time at their camper, visiting family and friends, and spending time at Lake Kabetogama in the summer. Left to cherish his memory are his husband, Conor O’Donnell of Omaha, NE; sisters, Marilyn (John) Possin of St. Cloud, Elaine LeDoux of Little Falls, Susanne LeDoux of St. Cloud, Linda LeDoux (Roger Undem) of Hinckley, Donna LeDoux of Sauk Rapids; four nephews, three nieces, and eight great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Irving and Irene (Haselkamp) LeDoux, and brother Irving. Funeral Mass will be at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Parish in Omaha, NE on Saturday, February 1st at 2 p.m. It will be streamed live at www.stroberts.com. A “Celebration of John’s Life” will be held in Little Falls at the Black & White Restaurant on Saturday, April 25th at 2 p.m.
John Edward LeDoux
To plant a tree in memory of John LeDoux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.