John E. Thomas, 79-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Memorial service held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Lakeview Community Church in Hillman, MN, at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Paul Osbourne Jr. officiating. Visitation held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Caring for John and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Coburn Cancer Center, 1900 Centracare Circle, Unit 1600, St. Cloud, MN 56303.
John Edward Thomas was born on December 16, 1943, to the late Robert and Otilda Thomas in Hillman, MN. He attended grade school in Hillman, and then went to High School in Onamia, MN. John was united in marriage to Louise Eller on November 2, 1963, in Lakeview Community Church in Hillman, MN. He started his own construction business in 1978, and continued until 2009. John and his crew built many beautiful homes throughout Minnesota over the years.
He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, gardening, and football. John also liked to shoot trap, and did so for many years.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise; sons, Steven (Lynn), William, and Christopher (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Jessica, Rebecca, Simon, and Cecilia; siblings, Chester (Ruth Anne) Thomas, Sharon Benson, Betty Strait, and Vickie (Doug) Sullivan; and many cousins and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Otilda Thomas; sister, Donna; and brothers-in-law, Charles Benson and John Strait, Jr.
