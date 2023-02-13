John E. Thomas, 79-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Memorial service held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Lakeview Community Church in Hillman, MN, at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Paul Osbourne Jr. officiating. Visitation held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Caring for John and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Coburn Cancer Center, 1900 Centracare Circle, Unit 1600, St. Cloud, MN 56303.

