John E. Szczodroski, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Waite Park, MN, passed away April 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. His burial was held July 19, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery, Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. He is survived by his sister Janet; brothers Gordon (Nancy), Leo (Karen), Donald (Sharon); plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Falix and Leona Szczodroski.

