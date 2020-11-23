John Donald Wachlarowicz, 91-year- old, lifelong resident of Little Falls, passed away on November 22, at St. Otto’s Care Center. A private family burial, with Military Honors will be held to honor his life. John was born July 11, 1929 in Little Falls, MN to the late Frank and Rose (Domish) Wachlarowicz. He graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1947. John married the love of his life, Rose Marie Rohlik, on January 4, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Seaforth, MN. John served his country in the US Army as a Sergeant of the 747 Ordinance in Fort Rucker, AL. After his discharge from the Army, he held a lifelong position with the Northern Pacific Railroad in Little Falls, then St. Cloud, until his retirement in 1991. He also worked as a bartender at the Pine Edge Inn and was a First Aid Instructor. John was a lifelong parishioner and dedicated servant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, serving on multiple committees over the years. His last involvement was assisting in the History of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish book. He was instrumental in fundraising for the addition of the gymnasium at Our Lady of Lourdes School. He was most proud of serving as a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree and was inducted into the Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame in 1999. John served on the School Board for District #482 for 18 years and received the MN State Board of Education Honor. John was also a 50-year member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. John also dedicated much time to the development and construction of the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery which opened in 1994. John developed a love of running later in life and competed in many 5K and 10K races. He was often seen jogging the streets of Little Falls. His ultimate accomplishment was running in Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, MN, a total of 4 times, improving his time with each race. He enjoyed traveling and gardening with Rose after retirement. His large gardens produced many vegetables, which they canned or donated. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting and greatly enjoyed the goose hunting trips to Canada with his sons. John was a member of the Pinnacle Hunting Club for 60 years. He loved attending football and basketball games at LFCHS and at St. John’s University. He was very dedicated to taking care of his special needs daughter Ann. On nice days he loved sitting on the front porch with Rose and watching the MN Twins on TV. Left to remember are his family, Jeff and Roxanne Wachlarowicz, Jim and Lynn Wachlarowicz, Tom and Penny Wachlarowicz, Frank Wachlarowicz, Jack and Grace Wachlarowicz, Mary and Steve Dewald and Ann Wachlarowicz; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Bonitz; brother-in-law, Steve and Morene Rohlik; sister-in-law, Illa Mae Rohlik and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rose; grandson, Tony Wachlarowicz; parents; brother, Francis and sister, Isabelle. Memorials can be made to St. Croix Hospice. Cards can be sent to: Emblom Brenny Funeral Service 900 1st Street SE – Little Falls, Mn 56345 The family would like to express a heartfelt Thank You to the nurses and staff at St. Otto’s Care Center, who provided him with exceptional care. They are also so grateful for the compassionate care he received from St. Croix Hospice. spoczywaj w pokoju Dad
