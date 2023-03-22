John Leo Berns of Little Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at St. Gabriel’s hospital at the age of 79 years old.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 27 at 11:00 A.M. at Lord of Life Church in Baxter, MN with Rev. Steve Rye officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 26 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church in Baxter, MN. The burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 27 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The Little Falls VFW Post #1112 and The Little Falls American Legion Post #46 will be conducting the military honors.

