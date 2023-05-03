John B. Deering, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Pastor Blaine MacNeil officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Caring for John and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

