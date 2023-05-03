John B. Deering, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Pastor Blaine MacNeil officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Caring for John and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
John Bernard Deering was born on November 10, 1935 in Little Falls, MN, to the late Paul and Emma (Larson) Deering. John had a special love for farming, nature, and animals. He liked tinkering with old tractors, including his 1937 John Deere B, which the Deering family purchased new. The steel wheels were later changed to rubber tires. "Uncle John" will be remembered for his one-of-a-kind smile, a great sense of humor, and having a trusted canine companion at his side.
John is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Phil Robbins of Happy Valley, OR; sister, Mary Jane Deering of Los Angeles, CA; nieces, Suzanne Goddyn and Jill Robbins of Portland, OR; nephew, John Robbins of Little Falls, MN; grandniece, Sophie Goddyn of New York, NY; grandnephew, Charles Goddyn of Happy Valley, OR; and many relatives in the Little Falls area as well as throughout the state of Minnesota.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Emma Deering; sister, Lorraine Deering Brown; and brother, Paul "Bud" Deering.
A special thank you to the nursing personnel at St. Gabriel's Hospital and Diamond Willow Assisted Living for the wonderful care that was given to John prior to his demise. Thank you also to the thousands of friends that came to see "Uncle John" daily over the years, and to Burdette Pederson, Deb Deering Collis, and Jim Perleberg for all the help and support they have given to John's family.
