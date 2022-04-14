Joe Nohner, age 74, of Onamia, MN, died on April 7, 2022.
Celebration of Life Service held from 1 PM to 3 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Rolf Olsen Center in Onamia, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Joe was born on March 2, 1948, in Watkins, MN, to Rose and Elmer Nohner. His family moved to the Red Top/Isle area when he was a child. Joe married Betty Bergh in 1967. After a back injury, his most recent occupation was as a school bus driver, where he was popular with all the kids.
Joe's favorite hangout was the Cedarwood Café, where he could play cribbage whenever he wanted to. His favorite hobbies were tinkering with stuff and wheelin' and dealin' on anything and everything.
He will be missed by his wife, Betty; children, JoAnn (Brian) and Jeff (Asti); his grandchildren; sisters, Sue (Ed) and Shirley; and his brothers, Al (Carey) and Steve; and other relatives and friends.
