Joe Kuchinski, 71-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Joe Herzing officiating and Father Mark Botzet con-celebrating. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Joe and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Joe was born on May 22, 1950 in Little Falls, MN to the late Leo and Mary (Backowski) Kuchinski. He grew up in Little Falls, MN where he attended school and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 1968. After graduation, Joe earned a degree in telecommunications and broadcasting from Brown Institute in 1974. He had various jobs throughout his life, but he is most known for his carpentry skills. Joe built and remodeled many custom-built homes in the area, and his attention to detail and the pride he took in his work showed on all of his projects. Joe was an avid deer and elk hunter, taking many hunting trips around the United States. He also enjoyed fishing, ice fishing and restoring and wrenching on old vintage motorcycles. Joe’s passion for motorcycles brought him many close friends and he took numerous trips to Sturgis every year for the rally. He was a very outgoing and social person that loved to entertain people with his band that he fronted Spare Parts. Joe’s faith was very important to him as he was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, which brought him on several mission trips around the world to help build churches and schools. Joe was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Joe is survived by children, Jesse Kuchinski of Little Falls, MN, Joleen (Adam Rushford) Kuchinski of St. Paul, MN and Shania Kuchinski of Swanville, MN; brothers, Fred Kuchinski of Montana, David (Cathy) Kuchinski of Holdingford, MN, Donnie (Kay) Kuchinski of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Robert (Susan) Kuchinski of Swanville, MN; sisters, Carol (Craig) Reaser of North Carolina, Pat (Bob) Waltman of Little Falls, MN and Mary Lou (Al) Sobieck of Sartell, MN. Joe was preceded in death by parents, Leo and Mary Kuchinski and brother, Gerry Kuchinski.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.