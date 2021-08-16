Joe Gruber

A celebration of life meal will be served following the 10:45 a.m. Mass for family and friends of Joe Gruber at the Lastrup Parish Center on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Joe Gruber, 63, of Pierz passed away on November 8, 2020. Joe is survived by brothers, Wilfred (Julie) Gruber of Lastrup, Daniel (Charlotte) Gruber of Center Valley, John (Carrie) Gruber of Lastrup; sisters, Virginia (Oliver) Kaloi of Wahiawa, HI and Marilyn Gruber of Sartell, MN; aunt, Caroline Gruber Sadlowsky and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Viola Gruber; niece, Kelly (Gruber) Schmidtbauer and great-niece, Gracie Viola Gruber.

