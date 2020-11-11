Joe Gruber, 63-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence. A private family burial will take place at St. John Nepomuk in Lastrup, MN. Joe was born on September 12, 1957 in Little Falls, MN to the late Urban and Viola (Kasper) Gruber. He attended Pierz Healy High School, where he graduated with the Class of 1975. After graduation, he worked at Crestliner Boat Works for a couple years, before going into carpentry. He then went into the construction field, where he worked in the Midwest building bridges and damns, before moving to Alaska where he constructed log homes. After honing his skills, he returned back to central Minnesota, where he built a log home for himself on one of the area lakes. In his youth, Joe enjoyed playing softball, driving motorcycles, hunting and trapping, and the great outdoors. He has always enjoyed a good card game. Joe was also an avid reader; always sharing his finds or swapping books with others. He loved being raised on his family’s farm. As the years went by, he was still able to enjoy that passion by pitching in where needed on the homeplace, and then on his nephew’s farms. He was always thinking. He enjoyed inventing solutions to problems. Joe was a quiet man of faith, who enjoyed helping others. There are many bluebird houses and bird feeders in Morrison County that were made by his hands and given away as gifts by him. Known for his caring phone calls and drop-by visits, he will be missed by many. Joe is survived by brothers, Wilfred (Julie) Gruber of Lastrup, Daniel (Charlotte) Gruber of Center Valley, John (Carrie) Gruber of Lastrup; sisters, Virginia (Oliver) Kaloi of Wahiawa, HI and Marilyn Gruber of Sartell, MN; many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Viola Gruber; niece, Kelly (Gruber) Schmidtbauer and great-niece, Gracie Viola Gruber.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.