Joanne Koenig, 80-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Mille Lacs Health Care System Hospital in Onamia.
Funeral Service held at 11 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.
Joanne resided in Onamia, MN but called Minneapolis, MN home for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, fishing and relaxing in the fresh air. She also loved playing slot machines, going to the Dairy Queen and watching the birds outside. Joanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Koenig and two children, Dennis and Robin.
Joanne is survived by her brother, Ronald Gage (Carol); children, Richard Koenig Jr, Raymond Koenig (Tammy), Brenda Stone (Shawn); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
