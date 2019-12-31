Joanne Joyce, 71-year-old resident of St. Cloud, formerly of Little Falls, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at Darling Cemetery. Joanne Joyce was born on September 14, 1948 in Little Falls to the late Henry and Violet (Tompkins) Betts. She grew up in Darling Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. She attended a one room school house in Darling Township for a few years. Joanne attended and graduated from Little Falls Community Schools. She enrolled in the LPN Program at the St. Cloud Technical College and received her LPN Degree in Nursing. Joanne has worked at the St. Benedict Senior Community for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing games on her computer, reading, crocheting, hanging out with her grandchildren and giving them driving lessons, traveling. Her children remember Christmas Eve was a special time growing up and driving around looking at Christmas lights as a family. The grandkids referred to her as Gammaing and going out to eat was always a special treat. Left to treasure her memory are her children, Francine (Tim) Curtis of Kimball, Scott Brott of Brooklyn Park, Jason (Lanie) Brott of St. Cloud, Paul Brott of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Michaela Voigt, Harley Brott, Russell Brott, Amanda Curtis, Jackson Brott, Cody Brott, Robert Curtis, Alicia Brott and Ethan Brott and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Violet Betts and her brother, Richard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the National Kidney Foundation. The arrangements for Joanne are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
