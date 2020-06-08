Joanne E. Crumrine

Joanne E. Kuehne Crumrine, 84, of Rockton, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born March 8, 1936, in Little Falls, MN, daughter of Fred and Adella “Della” (Buehrer) Besemann. Graduate, Class of 1954, Swanville, MN. Married Ralph H. Kuehne on October 23, 1955, in Swanville, MN. Married Lawrence Crumrine on July 27, 1997, in Machesney Park, IL. Survivors include her daughters, Peggy (Robert) Hartsock and Lori (Jack) Leach; son, Larry (Mindy) Kuehne; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Koenig; sister-in-law, Nora Besemann; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Ava Jo Niggemann; brothers, Richard Besemann, Harvey (Marian) Besemann and Cyril Besemann; sister, Helen Unger. Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, IL, with visitation from noon to service time. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
