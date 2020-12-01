JoAnn Jedlicki, age 72 of Rice, passed away November 28, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Services for JoAnn will be at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. JoAnn Joyce Jedlicki was born January 30, 1948 in St. Cloud to Donald and Sylvia (Otremba) Deppa. She attended grade school in Gilman and graduated from Foley High School. She married Lloyd Jedlicki on October 18, 1968 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple was happily married for 52 years. JoAnn worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis and Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids. JoAnn most recently worked at the Foley Nursing Center. JoAnn was the love of our family. She loved shopping, playing cards, drinking red wine and eating and dancing at Mr. Jim’s in Foley. Her favorite time of years was Christmas, when all the family would come home. JoAnn will be loved and missed by all. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd of Rice; mother, Sylvia Deppa of Foley; and daughter, Janell (Dustin VanAlst) Jedlicki; as well as her siblings: Janet Riedeman, Donald “Donnie” Deppa and Marlys Lechner. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Samantha VanAlst and Tyler Venne, Alicia VanAlst, Colter Van Buren and her great-grandchildren: Savaha, Damien and Caliber. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Deppa and great-grandchild, Alaina Van Buren.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.