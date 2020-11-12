Beverly A. Fosler

JoAnn E. Shelley, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

