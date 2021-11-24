Joan Schwientek

Joan M. Schwientek, age 64, passed away suddenly at her home on November 16, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 AM Monday November 29, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the start of the service at church.
Joan was born on April 30, 1957 in Saint Paul, MN to Josephine "Jo" (Joa) and Boniface "B.J." Schwientek. She attended country school for the 1st grade, 2nd-6th grade at Our Lady of Lourdes, 7th- 12th grade at Royalton High School followed by one year of Vo-tech. Joan worked at St. Gabriel's Hospital, Eye Glass Factory, Morrison County Courthouse, Camp Ripley PX and as a bartender at various bars and restaurants. She retired April of 2014. Joan had a son Michael in 1984. She grew up in Bowlus and then moved to Little Falls in 1979. Joan enjoyed crafts, canning, baking, playing softball and relaxing watching TV.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael and many relatives and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and B.J. Schwientek; grandparents, Joe and Frances (Gallus) Schwientek, Mary (Fischer) and Christian Joa.
Arrangements for Joan are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, Little Falls. 320-632-4393
