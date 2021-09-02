Joan M. Wichern, 68-year-old resident of Nevis, MN, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 in Crystal, MN. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. David Sperstad officiating. Burial will take place in Bearhead Cemetery in Pillsbury, MN. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Joan and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Joan was born on May 25, 1953 on the Air Force Base in Illinois to the late Eugene and Leona (Hutchins) Feucht. She was a military kid living across the United States and Germany in various places, graduating from Mounds View High School. Joan worked as a clerical secretary all her life at various businesses. She was united in marriage to Morris “Bud” Wichern on May 23, 1996 in Minneapolis, MN. After the couple was married they moved to Nevis, MN where they lived in the woods on Lake Belle Taine. Joan was a prolific reader, a dedicated Minnesota Twins fan, and loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, and dog Dottie. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Joan is survived by her husband, Morris Wichern of Nevis, MN; daughter, Angela (Brian) Hanf of Crystal, MN; grandchildren, Grace and Joseph Hanf; siblings, Bonnie (Terry) Lewis of Boise, ID, Eugene Feucht of Fridley, MN, Robert (Debbie) Feucht of Rogers, MN and Jim Feucht of Pillsbury, MN. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Leona Feucht and sister, Lizabeth Smith.
