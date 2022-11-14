Joan Ann Czech, 66-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Little Falls with her family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, November 17 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation held on Wednesday, November 16 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 8:30 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Thursday; all visitation times held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Burial held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.
Joan Ann Chock was born on August 26, 1956 to the late Louis and Margaret (Heinen) Chock in Little Falls. She grew up in the Little Falls area where she attended and graduated from school. After high school, she attended Nursing School at Brainerd Technical College. Joan worked the following jobs throughout her life: St. Otto's Care Center, St. Gabriel's Hospital, Family Medical Center and most recently St. Francis Convent all in Little Falls.
She was united in marriage to Duane Czech on May 20, 1978 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. The couple made their home in rural Little Falls. They were blessed with three children, Barney, Tiffany and Alicia.
Joan enjoyed sewing, quilting, figure skating, polka dancing and spending time with her family. She had a special place in her heart for cats and dogs. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Duane of Little Falls; children, Barney (Becca) Czech of Little Falls, Tiffany (Dan) Reineke of Cibolo, TX and Alicia (Brandon) Noakes of Little Falls; grandchildren, Gracelynn, Morgan, and Adelyn Czech of Little Falls, Aidan, Ivan, Gianna, and Damien Reineke of Cibolo, TX, and Alex, Jayse, Finn, and Lincoln Noakes of Little Falls; siblings, Duane (Ann) Chock, Kenny (Kayla) Chock, Debbie (George) Wippler all of Little Falls; in-laws, Louis (Dolores) Czech, Dennis Czech, and Mary Lou Czech all of Little Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Margaret Chock; grandson, Noah Noakes; brother-in-law, Richard Czech; stepmom, Lavern Chock and father and mother in-law, Frank and Esther Czech.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Joan. 320-632-4393
