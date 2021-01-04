Jerry P. Storkamp, 69 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at home under the care of hospice. Jerry was born to Paul and Rosalyn (Diedrich) Storkamp on July 19, 1951. He attended school in Pierz, MN. He served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 with an honorable discharge. Jerry worked for the county of Stearns, numerous trucking outfits before owning and operating his own truck, and Perkins Farms. Jerry married Nicolette Dejarlais and had three children together, Rebecca, Andrew, and Jennifer, then later married Sally Way on June 25, 1983 and gained three step-children, Cindy Gurkin, Billy Way, and Tammy Russo. Jerry enjoyed woodworking, especially making rocking chairs for the grandchildren, fishing, camping, playing Santa Claus, reminiscing old times with family and friends, and enjoyed a Coca-Cola. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Sally of Wauseon, OH; children, Rebecca (Steven) Morris of Detroit Lakes, MN, Andrew Storkamp of Fargo, ND, and Jennifer (Dave) Missell of Foley, MN; three step-children, Cindy (Chuck) Gurkin of Smithfield, NC, Billy (Crystal) Way of Upper Sandusky, OH, and Tammy (Sonny) Russo of Winston-Salem, NC; two brothers, Roger (Laurie) Storkamp of Las Vegas, NV and Chuck (Karla) Storkamp of Pierz, MN; three sisters, Joelle Fuhrman of Pierz, MN, Jackie (Tom) Preimesberger of Pierz, MN and Paula (Dean) Welle of Little Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Jane Storkamp of Pierz, MN; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Glen Storkamp; one sister, Kathy Block and brothers-in-law, Chuck Fuhrman and Roman Block. Visitation for Jerry was held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the East Chesterfield Christian Church, in Lyons, OH. Memorial gifts in Jerry’s memory may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation.
