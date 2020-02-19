Jerry Cochran, 38-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Oklahoma. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rick Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Jerry was born on September 28, 1981 in Paynesville, MN and later moved to Little Falls, MN where he attended school. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 2000. After high school, Jerry worked as a tree trimmer arborist as well as did many landscaping jobs. He operated his own tree service, working all over the Midwest. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and playing with his dog. Jerry was very mechanically inclined. He loved working on vehicles, tearing them apart and putting them back together. He was an avid mud truck driver, spending his weekends running his mud truck. Jerry was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Jerry is survived by parents, Wendy and Patrick Cochran of Swanville, MN and Robert Jacobson of Park Rapids, MN; brother, Jesse (Jessica) Cochran of Little Falls, MN; sisters, Jennifer Jacobson of St. Cloud, MN and Tonya (Ross Cariveau) Cochran of Deerwood, MN; special friend, Jennifer Ashwill of Little Falls, MN; grandmother, Ellen Roos of Belgrade, MN; four nieces, three nephews, and two great-nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Lucy Cochran and Bill Roos; uncles, Dennis Roos and Mark Roos; aunt, Christine Christle and cousin, Mathew Roos.
