Jerry Case, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, departed this world for his home in heaven on March 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a date in June of 2020. Jerry Leland Case was born on October 28, 1944 in Milliken, Colorado to the late Clark and LaDora (Wulf) Case. Jerry graduated from LaSalle High School in LaSalle, Colorado. Jerry furthered his education, receiving a degree as an Industrial Electrician and diplomas in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Tech, holding various certifications through continuing education. Jerry’s main profession was a Millwright. He was a member of the International Operating Engineers Teamsters Union, Bakers and Confectioners Workers International, and International Union of Operating Engineers, holding a Class 2 boiler operator’s license. Jerry was united in marriage to Patricia Lee Haywood on October 17, 1966 at the Church of Christ in Julesburg, Colorado. They resided in Colorado until 1980 where he worked as a Millwright for Star Bread in Denver. Jerry relocated his family to the Big Sky country of Montana where he worked at Eddy’s Bakery in Great Falls, Montana. The couple move to Minnesota in 1988 where Jerry worked at Metz Bakery in Roseville and Pan-O-Gold in St. Cloud where he eventually retired from. He loved gardening, painting, photography, fishing and making things from the reclaimed wood he had collected. He loved family, friends but above all he loved Jesus.Jerry was a missionary at heart and actively practiced discipleship, distributing Bibles and prayer pamphlets to friends and strangers (Mark 16:15). The couple attended Little Falls Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia; son, Shaun (Francine) Case; daughter, Jennifer (John) Paananen; brothers, Everette (Joyce) Case, Ronald (Barbara) Case, Jeffrey (Jolee) Case all of Colorado; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janett LaDora Tow. The arrangements for Jerry are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
