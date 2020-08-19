Jerome “Jerry” Wozniak Sr., 83 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the St. James Parish Cemetery in Randall, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. Jerry was born on August 12, 1937 in Bowlus, MN to the late Anton and Mary (Bieniek) Wozniak. He grew up in the Bowlus, North Prairie and Swanville area. Jerry was united in marriage to Jan Taylor on July 16, 1962 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. He served in the MN National Guard for many years and was employed at Camp Ripley as a mechanic from August 30, 1962 until retiring on December 26, 1992. Jerry also worked as a school bus driver and was a mechanic and gas station attendant before going to work at Camp Ripley. He was an active member of the Ag Society, he ushered at St. James Catholic Church in Randall where he was a lifetime member and was the caretaker at the Morrison County Fairgrounds for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching television and deer hunting with his sons and grandchildren. Jerry will forever be remembered for his love to joke and tease people and was a very kind and pleasant man to visit with. He was a loving father, grandfather and a devoted husband to Jan. Jerry was dearly loved and will be greatly missed Jerry is survived by wife, Jan Wozniak of Little Falls, MN; children, Jerry (Linda) Wozniak Jr. of Little Falls, MN, Jeffrey (Karen) Wozniak of Gibbon, MN, Jenny (Joe) Czech of Royalton, MN, Joyce (Mark) Medley of Randall, MN and Joyell (Mike) Bellinger of Little Falls, MN; daughter-in-law, Pam Wozniak of Little Falls, MN; siblings, Bernice Hadley of Holdingford, MN, Leona Hagen of Detroit Lakes, MN, Ann Judovsky of Melrose, MN, Marcella Brock of Bagley, MN, Jane Pinke of St. Cloud, MN and Dorothy Wozniak of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Chantelle Rowland, Jesse Wozniak, Vicky Wozniak, Ryan Wozniak, Heather Wozniak, Alicia Wozniak, Bailey Wozniak, Liz Czech, Josh Wozniak, Brooke Medley, Taylor Bellinger, Kylee Bellinger, Logan Bellinger, Kaydence Bellinger, and Liam Bellinger; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Mary Wozniak; son, Jodi Lee Wozniak; brother, John Wozniak and granddaughter, Michelle Wozniak.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.