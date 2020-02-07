Jerry Witt, age 90 of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 1:00 pm at the Camp Ripley Memorial Chapel, Little Falls, MN. Full notice later.
Jerome "Jerry" Witt
To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Witt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.