Jerome “Jerry” W. Gohl, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A prayer service will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, at 5:30 p.m., with Pastor Dave Sperstad officiating. A visitation will take place from 3-5:30 p.m., prior to the prayer service on Friday. Caring for Jerry and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Jerome William Gohl was born on April 17, 1941, in Pierz, MN, to the late Lenard and Leona (Raatz) Gohl. He grew up in the Pierz area, where he farmed with his parents until later moving to Little Falls. Jerry had then met his wife, Valerie Simon. They were united in marriage on January 28, 1961, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Jerry worked at Crestliner Boats, and later worked at Larson Boats until retirement in 2003. He enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of his bird feeders. Jerry enjoyed pitching horseshoes on the weekends with his family. He also bowled for about 10 years with friends from the Moose Lodge in Little Falls. Jerry loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his sons, Darrell (Gwen) of Little Falls, MN, Tom (Jill) of Ramsey, MN, Dan of Sartell, MN, Russ (Melanie) of Albertville, MN, and Ronnie of Blaine, MN; daughter, Rosemary (Tim) of Fort Ripley, MN; sisters, Arlene (Jerry) Waldvogel of Little Falls, MN, Dee (Ron) Brewer of Helena, MT; sister-in-law, Diane Gohl of St. Stephen, MN; and 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie; parents, Leona and Lenard; brother, Jim “Chubby”; grandson, Jeremy Gohl; great-grandson, Aiden Doble.
