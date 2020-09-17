Jerome Sobiech, 66-year-old, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home in Long Prairie, MN. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Jerry was born on January 25, 1954 to the late Raymond and Marie (Barton) Sobiech. He grew up in the Sobieski area and graduated from Little Falls High School. He worked as an auto body repairman in his earlier years. Jerry enjoyed deer hunting with his family and spending time with his buddies. Jerry is survived by his three daughters and his siblings, Jim Sobiech of Sobieski, MN, John (Mary) Sobiech of Sobieski, MN, Jeanette (Allan) Kremers of Upsala, MN and Joann (Pat) Fussy of Little Falls, MN.

