Jerome Gapinski, age 76 of Foley, passed away February 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church on Wednesday. Parish Prayers will be 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Jerome Benedict Gapinski was born December 1, 1943 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Albert and Helen (Cielinski) Gapinski. He married Dianne Kasner on August 10, 1964 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. The couple celebrated 55 years of marriage together. Jerome and Dianne raised their family and farmed pigs as a third generation farmer of the Gapinski farm. He worked at Viking Coke for many years, later turning his talents to carpentry work until present. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandkids activities. He enjoyed playing cards and visiting friends over a cup of coffee at the Schmit Haus. Jerome took pride in his work and was a good steward of the land, was a man of high morals and had a strong love for God. He was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church and the Gilman Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Dianne of Foley; children, Sheila Gapinski of Sauk Rapids, Leslie (Chuck) Kantor of Foley, Rachel (Kevin) Knapek of St. Cloud and Joe (Chris) of Foley; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived his sisters and brothers, Adeline (Linus) Thole of Bloomington, Chester (Janice) of Coon Rapids, Rose Ann Faber of Bonita Springs, FL and LeRoy (Joel) of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Joe Faber.
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Foley Funeral Home
221 Second Avenue
Foley, MN 56329
221 Second Avenue
Foley, MN 56329
Guaranteed delivery before Jerome's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Prayer Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Foley Funeral Home
221 Second Avenue
Foley, MN 56329
221 Second Avenue
Foley, MN 56329
Guaranteed delivery before Jerome's Prayer Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.