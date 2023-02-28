Jerilyn Susan Arendt, age 76, of Cushing, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Jeri was born in Winona on November 5, 1946, to Wilber and Elizabeth "Valna" (Chase) Batzel. She married the love of her life, Lee Arendt on August 17, 1968. Together they began their family and raised four children.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 54 years, Lee; children, Darin (Pamela) Arendt, Leah (Eric) Hunt, Jarid (Britta) Arendt and Bradlee (Elizabeth Mattes) Arendt; siblings, Patricia Miller, Vickie (Gene) Reller, John Batzel, Mary (Ed) Batzel and Tara (Jamie) Olson; grandchildren, Sydney, Maxwell, Elizabeth, Samuel, Lauren, Lindsay and Vincent; many nieces and nephews.
Jeri is preceded in death by her father, Wilbert Batzel; mother, Elizabeth" Valna" Batzel-DeLaCruz; stepfather, Jaime DeLaCruz.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Interment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic Church.
