Jeremy Lee Phillips (The Frog), 59, of Upsala, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021.
Jeremy was born on October 8, 1961 to Bill Phillips and Dicie Duckworth. He attended school at Parkersburg South High in West Virginia. Following high school, he was in the US Air Force from 1979-1986 serving our country. During his time serving he moved to Colorado, where he met Cindy.
Jeremy and Cindy then moved back to Minnesota, where they were married in 1991, and became entrepreneurs together. He owned several bars, restaurants and was dedicated to serving his patrons and community. In his spare time, he loved golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Phillips, daughter Jennifer Merritt, son Jeremy Phillips, daughter Natalie Mann (Chris), daughter Hannah Phillips (Erin), daughter Lauren Phillips (Josh), his father Bill Phillips, mother Dicie Duckworth, and brother Jesse Phillips (Tonya). He was also loved by his grandchildren Keagan, Addison, Emmitt, Ella, Ellie, Elliott, Calvin, and Roman.
A private family burial will be held in November at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minnesota. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Caring for Jeremy and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.