Jennifer L. Craig, age 39, of Alexandria, tragically died as a result of an UTV accident near her home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Funeral service held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Church of St. Mary in Alexandria. Interment at the church cemetery. Visitation held from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Jennifer Lynn was born on February 26, 1983, to Gerald and Linda (Unterberger) Fuchs in Little Falls. She grew up on the family farm near Royalton and Bowlus and graduated from Royalton High School in 2001. Jen attended Alexandria Technical College where she pursued a degree in social work. She loved to care for others and worked in the human services field at group homes in Little Falls, St. Cloud and at Lutheran Social Services and Prairie Community Services in Alexandria. Jennifer was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kasey Craig on July 28, 2018, at Gathered Oaks in Alexandria. She was a member of Church of St. Mary and attended River of Life Church in Sauk Centre.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, making her own unique picture frames, planting flowers, fishing, riding in the pontoon and dancing. Jen had a huge heart and was known to her family, friends, and co-workers as someone who stood for what she believed in, often extending an ear or open arms to others in need. She especially loved spending time with her beloved husband on the deck enjoying the outdoors and listening to music. Jen will always be remembered for her love and care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Ruth Unterberger and Joseph and Carolyn Fuchs; parents, Gerald and Linda Fuchs; and father-in-law, Dennis Craig.
Jen is survived by her husband, Kasey; sons, Nicholas Callens of Minneota and Karsen Craig at home; daughters, Shelby Becker of Little Falls and Bailey Craig at home; siblings, Lori (Andy) McNeil of Fairbanks, Alaska, Lois Fuchs of Little Falls, Larry (Pam) Fuchs of St. Cloud, Ken (Shannon) Huckenpoehler of Richmond, Amy (Brian) Resseman of Remington, Virginia, Joseph (Jessie) Fuchs of Royalton, Gerald (Widi) Fuchs, Jr., of Madison, Virginia, Jeffrey (Sara) Fuchs of Holdingford, Amanda (Marc) Ahles of Little Falls, and Jeremy (Elizabeth) Fuchs of Bowlus; mother-in-law, Gail Craig of Alexandria; brothers-in-law, Trevor (Josapha) Craig of Lowry and Landon (significant other, Kaylee Gerads) Craig of Alexandria; 12 nephews; nine nieces; nine great-nephews; four great-nieces; 17 aunts and uncles; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers are Chad Hamilton, Jeremy Fuchs, Landon Craig, Kenny Huckenpoehler, Nick Callens, and Karsen Craig. Honorary pallbearers are Shelby Becker, Catharine Hammje, Melissa Sunder, Vanessa Ryckman, Savanna Fahlin, Gail Craig, Bailey Craig, and Janice Doebber.
