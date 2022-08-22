Jennifer L. Craig

Jennifer L. Craig, age 39, of Alexandria, tragically died as a result of an UTV accident near her home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Funeral service held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Church of St. Mary in Alexandria. Interment at the church cemetery. Visitation held from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and also one hour prior to the service at the church.

