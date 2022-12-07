Jennifer M. Reinhart, 50-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at United Friends Assisted Living in Pierz.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Jennifer and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Jennifer "Jennie" Marie Reinhart was born on July 21, 1972 to the late Kenneth K. and Joan (Tuller) Reinhart in Vinton, IA. She grew up mainly in Little Falls with her parents. Jennie also resided in Sauk Centre and Brainerd. For the past 12+ years she called United Friends in Pierz, MN her home. Thank you to each person at United Friends. It was because of YOUR cautious, loving care that Jennie enjoyed life well beyond her kidney disease expectancy. It was heartwarming to visit her and hear music, laughter and conversation going on as we entered United Friends. We, as her family, are very grateful to you. Horizon Hospice became a part of Jenny's routine. Thank you for your special cares.
Jennie enjoyed camping, shopping, casinos, BBQ's, fishing, collecting angel figurines and visiting, but most of all enjoyed being with her family. She finger crocheted afghans, made key chains, painted and played guitar. Jenny shared her daily love of life through her joyful moods, sense of humor and compassion for all. When Jennie could not have a pet, she "adopted" one...or more...cats and dogs. She called to check up on them frequently and visited whenever she had a way to get to them.
Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, Joan and Ken Reinhart; brother, Roger and his wife, Lori. These special people, along with many grandparents, aunts and uncles, whom she talked about frequently, surely welcomed her home. She often spoke of angels watching over her.
Jennie is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Michael (Sheila) Reinhart of Mankato, MN, Kathy Garlock of Little Falls, MN, James (Amy) Reinhart of Little Falls, MN, Ken "K.C.". (Mary) Reinhart of Little Falls, MN, and Mary Jo (Bob) Litke of Backus, MN; numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses; great-nieces and nephews that have always been a part of Jenny's life.
Jennie chatted about the camaraderie of co-workers and support staff at her work site Employment Enterprises Inc. (EEI) in Little Falls. Thank you EEI staff for the support you gave Jennie. Jennie fulfilled a life long dream in 2018...RETIREMENT.
Jennie's favorite sayings were "Try again!" and "Watch your Wing!"
Favorite songs, "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers, "On the Pontoon" and "Our Father."
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to United Friends for outings and activities for the residents. United Friends, PO Box 635, Pierz, MN 56364.
