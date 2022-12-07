Jennifer M. Reinhart, 50-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at United Friends Assisted Living in Pierz.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Jennifer and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

