Jennie Marion Olson, age 94, of Hillman, MN passed away on April 28, 2021 at Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in Onamia, MN where she’d lived with memory loss since May, 2016. She was born on March 18, 1927 at home in Faulkton, SD to parents Amy (Lancaster) Wall and Cornelius Wall. She was the second youngest of six girls and had three brothers. The family left South Dakota during the Depression and settled in Richardson Corners, rural Morrison County, in 1934. Jennie attended Onamia elementary and middle school, but graduated from Little Falls High School. In 1946, she was married to Kenneth Pehr Olson of Minneapolis, MN in a beautiful outside wedding at Ak-Sar-Ben Gardens on Bay Lake, MN. They were blessed with four children and lived in Excelsior, MN for a good part of their married life. Jennie enjoyed her young family, passionately supporting their interests and accomplishments in sports, art, and academics while also fulfilling her calling as a nurse’s aide in hospitals and nursing homes. Her heart for nursing led her to pursue an LPN degree at the University of Minnesota at age 42. She spent her career at Fairview Hospital-Southdale where her magnetic personality, vivaciousness, and caring nature made her many friends. She always got to know her patients’ interests so she could have a meaningful conversation with them, helping the healing and recovery. Upon their retirement, they built a romantic log cabin on their property on South Platte Lake Road with iconic features that honored Ken’s Swedish heritage. The cabin was a treasured meeting place for multiple family get-togethers for both the Wall and Olson families. Ken and Jennie enjoyed gardening, occasional RV trips across America, and spending time with their kids, grandchildren, and their adored and spoiled dogs. Jennie was a woman of immense talent and excelled as a caring mother, kind and committed nurse, passionate gardener, and master quilter. She excelled at needlepoint, crewel work, embroidery, and stained glass until her quilting passion took over. The artists in the family praised her for her artist’s eye, and her sisters and many nieces, quilters themselves, were in awe of her appliqued quilts. She put all her passion and energy into whatever she did and was generous with her time and talents to her family, her co-workers, her church, and community. She read widely with far-ranging interests and was always up for a cup of coffee and a chat. Jennie was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in December 1998, her parents Amy and Cornelius Wall, her parents-in-law Pehr and Thea (Bergstrom) Olson, her son-in-law Larry Schweig, and all eight of her siblings. She is survived by her four children: Joyce (Larry, dec.), Bruce (Linda), Paul (Nancy) and Gordon (Juneal); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Jennie’s life, to which family, friends, and neighbors are invited, will be held at the Olson Platte Lake cabin (36585 Platte Lake Drive, Hillman) on Saturday, May 29th with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and service at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch. She will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Hillman, MN in a private family service. Memorials, if desired, preferred to Activities Fund of Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in Onamia, MN.
