Jenner Willis Nelson, age 95, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. As per Jenner’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. A Time of Sharing will begin at 4:30 p.m. Burial, with full military honors, will take place Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Jenner was born January 5, 1926 in Upsala, MN to Edd E. and Nan Marie (Thompson) Nelson. He served in the United States Army from June 1946 to November 1947 earning the WWII Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. Jenner was employed by Mattson Cement Co. of Oakland, CA from 1947 to 1950 and then worked in Anchorage and Ketchikan, AK from 1950 to 1954. Jenner started his own masonry contracting business in St. Cloud in 1954, retiring in 1990. On January 1, 1957, Jenner was united in marriage to Ellen Claire Hoover in St. Cloud, MN. After retirement, he was employed by Greenview and Jim’s Catering. Jenner enjoyed baseball, fishing, carpentry, and puzzles. Survivors include his children, Joe (Stacy Grega) Nelson of Minneapolis, MN, Jaime (Connie) Nelson of Sauk Rapids MN, Nan Nelson of St. Paul, MN; five grandchildren, Kayla (Julia) Stewart, Sara Nelson, Jennie (Aaron) Sutliffe, Tia and Ty Grega Nelson; three great-grandchildren, Riley, Westley and Connor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen on December 21, 2006; sister, Florence Daum; brothers, Everett, Ray and Norman Nelson; and daughter-in-law, Jane Jensen.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.