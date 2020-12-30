Jeffrey John Sawdy, age 63, resident of Brooklyn Center, lost his battle with cancer on December 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jeff was born July 18, 1957 in Little Falls, MN to Patricia Ann (Poppen) & Donald Allen Sawdy. He was raised in Minneapolis and graduated from North High School in 1975. Jeff worked at the University of MN Heating Plant for 39 years retiring in July 2018. Jeff is known for his generous & kind heart and great sense of humor. Jeff’s time with family & friends was top priority. He enjoyed deer hunting tremendously and was fortunate to spend this last deer season up north with Blake, Michael, Todd & the Doyles. Jeff is survived by his wife, Penny; sons, Blake & Michael; daughter, Sarah; granddaughter, “my pretty little” Paige; sister, Kathy (Richard Powell); Uncle (like a brother), Todd (Kim) Poppen; nieces, Jennifer, Jolene, Amanda & Emily; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Jerry & Cheryl O’Reilly, Bob & Jan O’Reilly & Vik & Paul Stensgaard. Jeff will also be missed by special family friend Morgan, his aunts & uncles, lots of nieces, nephews & cousins and many, many friends. Jeff is proceded in death by his mother, Patricia Allen; step father, Bob Allen; father, Don; brother, Randy; brothers-in-law Jim, Mike, Tim, Tom, John & David; sisters-in-law Jackie O & Jackie K; nephew, Jason and great niece, Isabella. We would like to extend a special thanks to Jeff’s oncologist, Dr. Lerner & her nurse, Tonya; Park Nicollet/Methodist Hospice Care Team, especially Nurse Rick, who besides his loving care for Jeff, ventured out in the 12/23 blizzard to bring Jeff the medications he needed that night, and Dr Sonia, and Jodi for their detailed, loving care for Jeff & family. Internment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Crystal, MN. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.