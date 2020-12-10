Jeffrey “Jeff” Becker, 64-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN surrounded by his family after a month-long battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements for Jeff are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Jeff was born June 14, 1956 to Maurice and Theresia (Tretter) Becker in Little Falls, MN. He was the eldest of eight children. Jeff graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1974. Post high school, Jeff attended Brainerd Technical College majoring in welding. Jeff worked at Crestliner Boats for 25+ years as an assembler and later Quality Control Tech. Jeff knew everything about boats and enjoyed every part of it. In the last 3 years, Jeff worked at Airborne as a press operator. Jeff met his lovely wife of 42 years Bonnie Jo (Knopik) in High School and they wed a few years later in 1978. They had three children together; Mark, Jonathan, and Angela (Angela passed away in 1987). Jeff was a force of nature; he was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything in the world. He was unendingly proud of his boys, Mark and Jonathan, and always tried his best to support them. Anyone who knew Jeff knew that he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His life was marked by generosity, drive and passion. He excelled at making furniture, maintaining grandfather clocks, and tinkering on vehicles. He also enjoyed the outdoors, cutting firewood and working in the garage on projects. His true passions were his grandchildren, Annika and Kendall, that he loved so very much. They enjoyed watching WWE wrestling, lawn mower rides, and weekends of fun and laughter. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Becker of Little Falls, MN; children, Mark (Jeanne) Becker of Sartell, MN and Jonathan (Julie) Becker of Dassell, MN; grandchildren, Annika and Kendall Becker; mother, Theresia Becker of Pierz, MN; siblings, Gary (Luann) Becker of Little Falls, MN, Valerie (Marvin) Thomas of Pierz, MN, Rodney (Colleen) Becker of St. Paul, MN, Marilyn (Alvin) Boser of Pierz, MN, Karen (Terry) Froelich of Pierz, MN, Maureen (Joe) Heisick of Pillager, MN, and Brian (Kelly) Becker of Pierz, MN; brothers-in-law, Roger (Irina) Knopik of Fort Ripley, MN, Randy (Lisa) Knopik of Crosby, MN; sister-in-law, Joy (Michael) Litke of Cloquet, MN and stepmother-in-law, Esther Knopik of Brainerd, MN Jeff was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Becker; father, Maurice Becker and mother and father-in-law, Stanley and Cleora Knopik.
