Jeffrey Baggenstoss, 47-year-old resident of Elmdale, MN, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6th and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th, all at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Elmdale Lutheran Church Cemetery in Elmdale. Jeffrey David Baggenstoss was born on May 1, 1972, in Little Falls, MN to David and Benita (Booth) Baggenstoss. Jeff graduated from Upsala High School in 1990. He began working for Multi Foods as a junior in high school and continued to work there for 16 years. He worked several other positions in freight distribution and spent 5 years as the manager of the Elmdale Creamery. He was currently self-employed. Jeff especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was well known for his cooking and barbecue skills. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching the Minnesota Vikings. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, David and Benita of Elmdale; sisters, Jolie (Jay) Gombos of Rice and Sara (Nicole) Baggenstoss of Jacksonville, Florida; brother Jay of Elmdale; nieces and nephews, Isabella Czeck, Lynsey (Goddaughter), Landon, Levi, and Lara Baggenstoss, Jordan and Jamie Gombos, and Kyle, Kaleb, and Madeline Hinchliffe and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; sister, Sandy (2007) and nephew and Godson, Jesse (2019). In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The arrangements for Jeff are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN, 320-632-4393.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Zion Lutheran Church - Little Falls
411 - 3rd Avenue NE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Jeffrey's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church - Little Falls
411 - 3rd Avenue NE
Little Falls, MN 56345
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church - Little Falls
411 - 3rd Avenue NE
Little Falls, MN 56345
