Jeffrey Motschke, 59, Hewitt, passed away on February 18, 2023.
Services will be held 12:30pm on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at MSVC.
Jeff was born on June 30, 1963, to Sylvester and Leola (Faust) in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He married Therese on August 21, 2022. Jeff honorably served in the Army.
Jeff enjoyed being outside, whether it was hunting, fishing, or riding on his motorcycle. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jeff is survived by his wife Therese; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Horton; stepson, Shawn (Jeanne) Huff; stepdaughter, Brenda (Henry); grandchildren, Lexi, Malcolm, Robert, Kyle, and Corbin; siblings, Annette (Jamie) Gibson, Bryon Motschke, Mark Motschke, and Duane (Danielle) Motschke.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
