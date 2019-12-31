Jeffery G. Kalis, 33-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 as a result of an auto accident in Stearns County, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN with Father Jeremy Theis officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Edward’s Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN. Parish Prayers will be prayed at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Church. Jeff was born on October 4, 1986 to George and Kathy (Sobania) Kalis of Bowlus, MN. He was raised in Bowlus and attended school in Upsala, graduating out of Royalton MN. After graduation, he began working at Polar Tank and Trailer in Opole, MN where he has been employed for the last 14 years. Jeff enjoyed four-wheeling, farming, hunting, snowmobiling and being with family and friends. As we all know, Jeff had a love for John Deere and Chevy trucks as well. He loved spending time at his place back across “his” river. Jeff loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, teaching them the things he knew. He will always be remembered for his quick, fast phrases. Jeff was truly loved and will be greatly missed. He was the life of the party, “EAT MY SHORTS!” Jeffery George Kalis is survived by his parents George and Kathy Kalis of Bowlus, MN; siblings, Jason (LuAnn) Kalis of Cokato, MN, Sherri Kalis (friend, Jeff Moonen) of Bowlus, MN, Amanda (Matt) Colbert of Bowlus, MN, Janelle (Steve) Hendrickson of Bowlus, MN; Godfather of Cody Pappenfus and Claire Kalis; nieces and nephews, Dominic Hendrickson, Cody Pappenfus, Korlyna Colbert, Isaiah Kalis, Logan Pappenfus, Claire Kalis, Rachel Kalis, Avery and Milo Hendrickson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeffery was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Helen Kalis of Royalton, MN and John and Bernice Sobania of Bowlus, MN and the love of his life, niece, Samantha Colbert.
Jeffery G. Kalis
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
St. Edward's Catholic Church - Elmdale
8550 MN-238
Bowlus, MN 56314
8550 MN-238
Bowlus, MN 56314
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church - Elmdale
8550 MN-238
Bowlus, MN 56314
8550 MN-238
Bowlus, MN 56314
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church - Elmdale
8550 MN-238
Bowlus, MN 56314
8550 MN-238
Bowlus, MN 56314
