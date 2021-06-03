Jeanne Adele Meyer of Little Falls passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her residence after an extended battle with cancer. She is survived by her spouse Scott Meyer, son Jason O’Day, daughter Jennifer (Jacob) Krch, daughter Scottijo (Josh) Kauck, parents Kenneth and Edith German, siblings Kenneth (Nancy) German Jr., Julie German, twin sister Jacklyn (Ron) Lewis, Dan (Leslie) German. Jeanne will be remembered for her love of life, optimism, and dedication to her family and close friends. She enjoyed spending time in her gardens, visiting with loved ones, and raising and riding horses. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at First United Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. In lieu of visitation, there will be a reception following the service. Come celebrate Jeanne’s life with family and friends; informal and colorful attire is welcome. First United Church requires anyone who is unvaccinated to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Coborn Cancer Center.
