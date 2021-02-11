Jeanine Greyblood, 37, of Little Falls, died Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Little Falls. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Sunday, February 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. Please respect social distancing if you plan on attending the gathering per the MDH. She was born March 14, 1983 in Morristown, NJ, the daughter of Michael and Diane (De Smet) Chieppa. She moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1984 and then to Little Falls in August of 1991. Jeanine attended Lindbergh Elementary, Little Falls Middle School and the Little Falls Community High School. After high school, she worked in the food service area at Camp Ripley. She also worked for the following places: Meyer Associates Teleservices, her own day care service, Boaters Dream and Chuck Mach Auto. She enjoyed art, drawing, painting, hanging out with friends and a good comic book. Jeanine loved to travel to movie sets and attending the Anime Conventions. She loved a good adventure and spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to the “Westy” and especially enjoyed her adventures in California with her best friend Phuong. Left to cherish her memory are children, Alosha Chieppa-Mercado of MN (and father Nathan Mercado of MO), Temari Greyblood and Kaname Greyblood (and father Nicholas Uchih) of MN, Aryan Larson (and father Matt Larson) of MN and Sebastian Greyblood of MN; mother, Diane (Mark Bellefeuille) De Smet of Little Falls; father, Michael (Bev) Chieppa of FL; siblings, Andrew Chieppa of NJ, Michael Chieppa of NJ, Kevin De Smet-Groseclose of MN, Joel Groseclose of ND, Nolan Groseclose of MN, Devin De Smet-Groseclose of ND, Brooklyn Bellefeuille of MN, Gabriella Bellefeuille of MN; grandparents, Eileen De Smet of AZ, Joann and Tony Chieppa of FL and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Donald De Smet and Gene (Bea) Groseclose. The arrangements for Jeanine are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, 320-632-4393.
