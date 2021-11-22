Jeanette F. Schwanke, 100 year old resident of Randall, MN, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Amazing Days in Randall, MN.
Funeral services held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Randall, MN with Rev. Joe Crosswhite officiating. Burial will take place at the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Caring for Jeanette and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Jeanette Florentine Copley was born on July 7, 1921, in Meadow, South Dakota to the late Daniel and Tillie (Tepley) Copley. The family moved to Minnesota. Jeanette moved to Richmond, California with her sisters to work for Permanente Shipyard for the war effort. She was united in marriage to Raymond Schwanke on May 20, 1943. The family farmed southwest of Randall for several years. Jeanette was a life member of Saint Peter Lutheran Church and a member of the Randall Senior Citizens. After selling the farm, she worked for Dr. Dubow in Little Falls. Jeanette was a loving and caring person. She was always busy crocheting items, quilting and sewing. She was always up for a good game of cards. She was also known for the famous rosettes. In 1996 she was awarded Morrison County Outstanding Senior Citizen award.
Jeanette will be missed by her children, Gary Schwanke (Staples), Terry Schwanke (Randall), Cindy Lange (Milaca); 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Schwanke; parents, Daniel and Tillie Copley; siblings Dale (Clara) Copley, Geneva (Melford) Venske, Betty (Vernon) Bigalke, Mildred (DeWayne) Schwanke; grandson, Brian Schwanke and one infant great-grandchild.
