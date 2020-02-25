Jeanette Oswaldson, 92-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her residence. Visitation began at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs reservation. A Funeral Ceremony began at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs reservation. Interment was in the Onamia Veteran’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Jeanette Oswaldson/Niizhod was born on April 1, 1927 in Onamia, Minnesota to Edward Skinaway/Mesk and Josie Nickaboine/Chi quay com ig oh quah/ Mary (Pendegayosh) Skinaway. Jeanette is loved by everyone who knew her. She is lovingly thought of as strong and passionate. Jeanette enjoyed passing down valuable knowledge to her grandchildren by teaching them Ojibwe and family recipes. Jeanette enjoyed spending most days at home with family unless she was on an extended shopping trip to Wal-Mart. While at home, Jeanette enjoyed drinking aniibiish while watching her shows that included All My Children, Jerry Springer, and other captivating talk shows. Jeanette’s hands were rarely still as she loved to sew regalia, blankets, and create birchbark crafts. In addition to her handy work, Jeanette loved visiting friends at pow-wows and reminiscing in Ojibwemowin as it is her first language. Jeanette enjoyed life and appreciated all things to the fullest. Jeanette truly dedicated her life to her family. Jeanette is survived by her brother, Edward Jr Skinaway, Warren “Bear” Skinaway; children, Lana, Leana, Ozzie, Aaron, Buddy, June, Janice, Patty, Lorna and five generations of Grandchildren. Jeanette was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob of 62 years; sisters, Loris (Niss) Skinaway, Valerie (Cookie) Skinaway, Fred Skinaway, Mae Skinaway.
