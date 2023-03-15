Jeanette O. Pangrac, 95-year-old resident of Upsala, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Upsala Senior Living in Upsala.

Funeral Service held 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN with Mavis Buker officiating. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday and from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday all at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Caring for Jeanette and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel serving Upsala, MN.

