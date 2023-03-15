Jeanette O. Pangrac, 95-year-old resident of Upsala, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Upsala Senior Living in Upsala.
Funeral Service held 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN with Mavis Buker officiating. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday and from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday all at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Caring for Jeanette and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel serving Upsala, MN.
Jeanette Olive Holmen was born on August 12, 1927, to the late George and Olive (Johnson) Holmen. She grew up near Upsala by Cedar Lake. Jeanette graduated with the class of 1945 from Upsala High School. After graduation, she attended the Minnesota School of Business and became a secretary and worked in Minneapolis. Jeanette married Vernon Pangrac on September 18, 1948 at the Community Covenant Church in Upsala and they were married for 72 years. They spent the majority of their time farming near Upsala where they raised three boys. In 1966, she became the High School Secretary in Upsala and retired from there in 1992.
Jeanette always enjoyed outdoor activities including swimming and fishing, as well as watching her boys and grandchildren play sports. She spent a lot of her time cooking and baking for family and friends. She enjoyed the many travels she and Vern were able to do during their married years. Jeanette will be remembered as a loving, caring person. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Jeanette is survived by her three sons and their families, Dale (Carmene) Pangrac of Lewiston, Dewey Pangrac of Grey Eagle, Dan (Vicki) Pangrac of Bowlus; brother, David (Shirley) Holmen; sisters-in-law, Fran Holmen, Carolyn Holmen, Marlene Anderson and Pat Pangrac; grandchildren, Kimberly Olson, Kristi, Adam, Michael, Jessie and Jorden Pangrac; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Gavin, Amelia Olson, Mae and Brooklyn Pangrac.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, George and Olive Holmen; husband, Vernon; brothers, Dennis, James, Leonard Holmen; daughter-in-law, Judy Pangrac; brothers-in-law, LeRoy and Gaylord Pangrac, Jim Anderson; sisters-in-law, Peggy Holmen, Ardie Pangrac.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.