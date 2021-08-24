Jeanette Marie (Nodo) Schotl, 72, of East Bethel, MN passed away on June 17, 2021. She was born on September 25, 1948 to Nicholas Ambrose Nodo and Ann Marie (Berger) Nodo of Rice. She was employed by Product Design & Engineering and later at Minnesota Marine and Target. She loved the Renaissance Festival, gardening and watching the birds and animals that came to her feeders. She is survived by her daughter Nicolle Schotl, son Daniel Klaysmat; granddaughter Autumn; brothers and sisters, Jerome, Kenneth (Vicki), Erv (Rose) Nodo, Virginia (Darrel) Patton, Norma Klemm and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Nicholas Leroy; nephews Nicholas Raphael Nodo, Steven Patton and niece Susan Patton. A Celebration of Life was held in East Bethel earlier, and a Celebration of Life get together will be held at the Shepherd of the Pines Church in Rice on September 4 from 10AM-1PM. A luncheon will be served.
