Jeanette Irene Firkus, formerly of Pierz, MN, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Stanchfield, MN on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. She was surrounded in love by her brothers and sisters, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was lovingly cared for by her daughter Michelle and granddaughter Jaime Lee. Jeanette fought a courageous battle against cancer with her loving family by her side.
Jeanette Irene Pryzbilla was born to Frank and Irene Pryzbilla on November 17, 1941 and grew up on a farm in rural Pierz along with her eight brothers and sisters.
Jeanette married Clarence Firkus and they raised three sons and a daughter on a farm in rural Pierz.
Jeanette eventually relocated to Minneapolis where she enjoyed being close to her family. She also enjoyed crocheting. She took great pride in the hundreds of winter hats she made and often proudly donated them to the needy. We are sure that all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have their Grandma Jeannie hat. You could find her with her sister Joann playing Bingo most Sundays, all winter long, at the various churches in and around Pierz. They very often won the beautiful handmade quilts.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Irene Pryzbilla, two brothers Kenny and Fritz, her sister Joanne and her precious angel and great-granddaughter Jada Estella.
Jeanette is survived by her son Tom (Brenda) of Pike County, MO and their children Kimberly (Joe) McCallister, Chris (Nija) Firkus, Joshua Firkus, Kristina (David) Bowlin, David Williams and Matthew (Chelsea) Firkus; son Jerry (Diane) Firkus of Sturgeon Lake, MN and their two daughters Jessica (Adam) Langhorst and Sarah (Bob) Adkins; son Ron (Laura) Firkus of Pierz and their daughters Ammy Sweeney, Chanda Firkus, Stephanie Firkus (Ben) and Miranda (Ben) Issacson; son Matthew (Raven) Firkus; daughter Michele (Ken) Holt of Stanchfield, MN along their children Aaron Firkus, Jamie Lee (Douglas) Ortega, Jennifer Firkus, Brandon (Nicole) Firkus, Jake Holt and Paige Holt. She is also survived by her sisters Charlene (Duane) Kapus, Carol (Tim) Nash, Debbie (Fred) Seppelt and her brothers Dale (Carol) Przybilla and Tim (Bird) Przybilla. Jeanette is survived by many nieces and nephews along with her 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with the youngest being 6 months old. Jeannette was thrilled to have met and gotten to know her.
A Celebration of Life has been planned for Noon on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Frosty's in Pierz MN.
