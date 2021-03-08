Jeanette C. Ebensteiner, age 75, passed away suddenly on Feb. 26, 2021 at her home in Sauk Rapids, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Jeannie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home. A Livestream of her funeral services will also be provided on the funeral home website. Jeanette “Jeannie” Clara Ebensteiner was born on March 8, 1945 to Paul and Margaret Ebensteiner in Waite Park, MN. She lived in St. Cloud until age 45, then moved to Sauk Rapids, MN. Jeannie loved her friends who lived with her at the Granite Care Home where she received wonderful care for the past 30 years. Jeannie enjoyed doing needlecraft, collecting jewelry, going to the lake with family, working at Wacosa, celebrating with ice cream cakes and watching her favorite T.V. shows. She was very sweet and kind and will be missed by many. Jeannie’s family would like to thank Linda and Char and staff at Granite Care Homes for many years of love and care. Jeanette is survived by her sisters-in-law Judy Ebensteiner and Patricia Ebensteiner, brother-in-law George Sniezek, and her 14 nieces and nephews: Paul Ebensteiner (Renton, WA), Rebecca Marie Ebensteiner (Ventura, CA), Marjorie Hess (Camano Island, WA), Ronald Hagen (Olympia, WA), Donald Hagen (Orting, WA), Susan Lenox Hagen (Olympia, WA), Kelly Maupin (Camano Island, WA), Shelly Morris (Mission Viejo, CA), Sandra Johnson (Int’l Falls, MN), Cheryl Mitchell (Coon Rapids, MN), Paris Stephens (St. Cloud, MN), Jean Ebensteiner (St. Cloud, MN), Todd Sniezek (Daytona Beach, FL) and Shana Ess (Minnetonka, MN.) Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Margaret, and brother Paul Jr. (June), sister Patricia Hagen (Roger), brother Gerald, brother Kenneth, sister Paulette Sniezek and nephew Michael Hagen. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Granite Care Home, Inc., 100 2nd Ave. So. Suite 102, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379, phone: 320-261-4736. Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
