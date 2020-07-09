Jeanette "Jeanie" J. Ringwelski

Jeanette (Jeanie) Ringwelski Life is a gift. Anyone who was fortunate enough to share in Jeanie's life enjoyed that gift. Life was an adventure for Jeanie from the time she was born on Sept. 22, 1942 until the day life ended July 8, 2020. Whether you were a patient of hers during her years as an RN at the VA hospital in Minneapolis or whether you strapped on a backpack for a hike into the wilderness, you were fortunate to be a part of her life. Jeanie especially loved the outdoors; whether skiing in the mountains, biking cross-country, or hiking in Nepal.. She shared many of her travel adventures around the world with family and friends. Jeanie spent the majority of her life as a caregiver - as a nurse, caring for her elderly mom, and always providing nieces and nephews with adventures. Jeanie never gave up that spirit of adventure even after illness struck and she was confined to a wheelchair. She inspired so many with her sense of determination to overcome all odds, until she just couldn't anymore. Jeanie would want to thank all who shared in her adventures and helped her along the way, including friends and staff at Edgewood in Sartell and St. Otto's Care Center. Jeanie left behind 4 sisters and 3 brothers: Mary Ann Ringwelski, Marge Rakow (Bruce), Theresa Ringwelski, (Thor Lindquist), Susan Miller, Jerome Ringwelski (Karen), Michael Ringwelski (JoAnn), Peter Ringwelski, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Plakut) and John Ringwelski. Now she is off on a new adventure. There will be a private burial. A celebration of Jeanie's life will take place on her birthday at her house in Little Falls. Memorials preferred to Doctors Without Borders, Sierra Club, or MN Public Radio.
