Jeanette “Jean” Dennis, 88-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24 from 3-7 p.m. on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. A Parish Prayer will be said at 4 p.m. followed by the Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Jean Gillespie was born on February 17, 1931 to Francis and Ruby (Williams) Gillespie in Brookings, SD. She attended grade school at St. Joseph’s in Red Wing and Red Wing Public High School, graduating in 1949. Jean attended MacPhail School of Music and studied opera with Dr. Wilman Herman in New York City. Following her operatic career, she returned to Minneapolis where she continued singing for many years. Jean had a career in business being an Assistant to many top CEOs in the Twin Cities area. She served on the board of the Minnesota Opera Association, North Star Opera Association, Executive Women International and was involved in many philanthropic organizations. She married Paul Dennis on June 20, 1992 in Hopkins, MN. The couple resided for 12 years in Dunedin, FL. Jean loved to play golf and tennis. She was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dunedin, FL where she was Eucharistic Minister for 11 years; and Holy Family Catholic Church in McGregor, MN where she spent the summers with her husband at their lake cabin on Big Sandy. They moved to Little Falls, MN in 2006. Jean was involved in many activities and organizations in both Little Falls and Morrison County. She bowled twice a week. She spent two years on the Environmental Energy Committee and was on the Morrison County Council for Aging. Jean was a “Donut Maker” at the Little Falls Senior Center for over 10 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she served on the Parish Council for three years. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 27 years, Paul of Little Falls; loving son, Robert Browne; niece, Lucia (Joseph) Murphy; great-nephews, Michael and Jason Murphy; great-niece, Stacy (Danny) Murphy May; stepsons, Timothy (Kaye) Dennis, Ted (Andrea) Dennis, Tony Dennis; step-granddaughters, Elizabeth (Kevin) Latman, Brianna (Grant) Malacha and Erica Dennis; and step-grandsons, Maxwell (Denise) Dennis and Michael Dennis; great-grandchild, Skylar Rae. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jann Long and nephew, Michael Long. The arrangements for Jean are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. 320-632-4393
