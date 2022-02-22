Jeanette Janson, 95-year-old resident of Buckman, MN, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, February 25 at 11:00 A.M at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 24 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. Burial held in the parish cemetery.
Jeanette Dorothy Marshik was born on January 8, 1927 to Herman and Dora (Boisvert) Marshik at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis. Jeanette grew up on the family farm east of Buckman and was the eldest of five siblings. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls and with her parent's belief in the importance of education, she continued Teacher Training School for one year and later on received her four year degree at St. Cloud State. A profession that would last 42 years.
The "teacher" in Jeanette carried into her retirement years, as she enjoyed writing many notes, cards and letters to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed a birthday or holiday, and her cursive handwriting was very distinguished as it's becoming a lost art.
Jeanette married the love of her life, Reinhard "Reine" Janson on June 26, 1948 upon his return from serving in the United States Army. The couple settled on the family farm one mile west of Buckman and were blessed with five sons; Kenny, Gary, Galen, Roger and David.
Jeanette enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, listening to country music, and trips to the casino. One of her favorite daily activities was talking on the phone, whether it was just a "quick hello" or a deep conversation, she always made time to talk to you. Jeanette was always caring and compassionate for others and always made sure nobody left hungry. Her joy, kindness, and warm loving heart will be greatly missed.
Jeanette is survived by her sons, Kenny (Diana) Janson of Hendersonville, TN, Gary (Nancy) Janson of St. Cloud, Galen (Anne) Janson of Pierz, Roger (Janice) Janson of Pierz, David (Deb) Janson of Champaign, IL; sisters, Elaine Feichtinger of Willmar, Betty Jane Marciniak of Coon Rapids; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Marshik, Margie Marshik; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Reinhard; parents, Herman and Dora Marshik; brothers, Alvin Marshik, Donald Marshik; brothers-in-law, Bernie Marciniak, Bob Feichtinger and niece Mary Tucker.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Jeanette. 320-632-4393
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.