Jeanette A. Podraza, 72-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at her home in Swanville, MN.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial took place in the Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation was held from 9-11 A.M on Wednesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Caring for Jeanette and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN.
Jeanette was born on June 26, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to the late Raymond and Lorraine (Schneider) Barthel. She grew up in Swanville, MN and attended Swanville High School where she was in the class of '67.
She was united in marriage to Clarence Podraza on March 2, 1968 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Together Jeanette and Clarence made their home in Swanville, MN where they were blessed with two children, Thomas and Tina.
Jeanette was employed at various places throughout her working years, some of which include Munsingwear, T.O Plastics, Grams Farms, and IWCO where she retired from.
She was a loving family person, her family meant the world to her. Jeanette loved hosting her family during Swanville Carnival weekend. She was always concerned about others' needs before her own. Jeanette also enjoyed puzzles, bird watching, caring for her flowers, taking Sunday drives, and spending time with friends and family. She will be forever remembered as a strong and feisty little lady that had a great sense of humor.
Jeanette was a fighter, beating cancer twice and at the same time helping her daughter, Tina, battle her own cancer. Her family will forever be grateful for the love she showed to them and all the beautiful memories which they will cherish forever.
Jeanette is survived by husband, Clarence Podraza of Swanville, MN; son, Thomas (Gretchen) Podraza; granddaughter, Avie Podraza; brothers, Curtis Barthel, David (Kathy) Barthel, Mike (Shelley) Barthel, Bruce (Jeanette) Barthel, and Dale (Jackie) Barthel; sisters, Sharon (Stan) Miller, Betty (Larry) Loven, Mary (Jim) Rocheleau, Brenda (Jeff) Baum, and Sandy (Richard Mortenson) Barthel; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by daughter, Tina Podraza and parents, Raymond and Lorraine Barthel.
